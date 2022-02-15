Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $44.50

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.50, but opened at $42.94. Matador Resources shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 8,711 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

