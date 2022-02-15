Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 7.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 48,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,520,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $792.69 million and a PE ratio of -408.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

