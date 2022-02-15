Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,023 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.