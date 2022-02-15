Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,023 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.54.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.