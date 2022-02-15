BVF Inc. IL Purchases 373,044 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,044 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,792. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $755.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

