BVF Inc. IL Takes Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,119,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,909,000. Galapagos accounts for about 2.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 1.71% of Galapagos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,022. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

