SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stake Lowered by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC reduced its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for about 19.0% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 9.81% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $306,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $96.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

