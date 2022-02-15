Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Bain Capital Credit LP

Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,045,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,728 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 20.4% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $111,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 169,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,951,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

