Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Reduces Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,584 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $40,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.