Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,618. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $202.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.