Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 67.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 68,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

