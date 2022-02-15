DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Benefit Street Partners LLC

Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 213.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. DT Midstream comprises 4.1% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

