Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter worth $173,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 171.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

IMPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

