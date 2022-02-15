Beryl Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) by 187.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of EJF Acquisition worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,952 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,330,000.

EJFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 133,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,973. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

