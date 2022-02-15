699,996 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 699,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.72% of Software Acquisition Group Inc III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,595. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

