Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 652,240 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 187.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,240 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 59,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

