Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OESX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,909. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

