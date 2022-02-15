Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $24,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

