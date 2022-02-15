Bridger Management LLC Sells 337,300 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,300 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

AMWL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 20,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

