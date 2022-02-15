Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Cut by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,764 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $305,383.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,432 shares of company stock valued at $21,957,227 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

