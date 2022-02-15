MSD Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MSD Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. 12,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

