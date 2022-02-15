Bleichroeder LP Has $3.19 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.