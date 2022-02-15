Bleichroeder LP Buys New Holdings in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,810,000. Nobilis Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.70% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $236,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $591,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

