AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ABSSF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

