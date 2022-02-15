Brandywine Managers LLC Acquires 2,450 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 5.9% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,194. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

