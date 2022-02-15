Brokerages Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.01). Schrödinger reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 8,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Schrödinger has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.