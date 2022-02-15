Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to report earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.88). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 2,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,140. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $528.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

