Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is Brandywine Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Brandywine Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,744 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 60.8% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brandywine Trust Co. owned about 1.38% of Campbell Soup worth $174,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

