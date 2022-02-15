Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report $58.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.54 million and the highest is $60.36 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,200 shares of company stock worth $4,809,705 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 7,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

