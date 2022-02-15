Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 125,175 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,000. Twist Bioscience accounts for about 4.4% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,829,000 after acquiring an additional 157,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

