Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%.

NASDAQ OLK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,618. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

