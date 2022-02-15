Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%.
NASDAQ OLK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,618. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.
