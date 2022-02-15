Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.090-$5.190 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.09-$5.19 EPS.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average of $211.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

