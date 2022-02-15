iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stock Holdings Increased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.