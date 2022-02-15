Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 217 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

