BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,070,000 after purchasing an additional 117,860 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 927,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

