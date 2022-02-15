Boxer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94. Surrozen Inc has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.