Boxer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94. Surrozen Inc has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

