Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

