Capital International Sarl Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

