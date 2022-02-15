Capital International Sarl Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

