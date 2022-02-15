Boxer Capital LLC Has $30.95 Million Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Boxer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Gossamer Bio accounts for 1.1% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Gossamer Bio worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 432.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $662.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

