Collective 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $493.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 116.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $187,632.38 and $493.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105891 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

