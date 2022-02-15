Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.