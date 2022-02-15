Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,409.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.