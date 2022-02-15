James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Madison Avenue Partners LP

Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the quarter. James River Group makes up approximately 13.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $60,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after buying an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

