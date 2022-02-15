530,000 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,055,000. Pinduoduo makes up 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $96,533,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after buying an additional 993,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. 64,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,438. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

