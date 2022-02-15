Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $172,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.17. 19,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

