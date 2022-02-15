RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RISE Education Cayman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of RISE Education Cayman worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 8,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.