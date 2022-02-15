Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Drops By 60.3%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $3,413,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 102.5% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,367. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

