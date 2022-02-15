Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $6.80

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.16. Bakkt shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 34,994 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

