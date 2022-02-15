Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $117.67

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.67, but opened at $125.84. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $123.25, with a volume of 2,667 shares trading hands.

SI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

