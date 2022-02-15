ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.60. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 245,988 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

